MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Zverev wins opening match a day after he’s ordered to stand trial in assault case in May

The sixth-seeded Zverev dropped the first set before rallying to beat fellow German Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a night match on Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 17:42 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating compatriot Dominik Koepfer in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating compatriot Dominik Koepfer in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating compatriot Dominik Koepfer in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev won his opening match at the Australian Open on Tuesday, a day after being ordered to stand trial later this year in an assault case in Germany.

The sixth-seeded Zverev dropped the first set before rallying to beat fellow German Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a night match on Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena.

The 26-year-old Zverev is accused of assaulting a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. He has denied the accusation.

German news agency DPA reported Monday that the trial will start on May 31, which is during the French Open. However, it cited a court spokesperson who said Zverev will not need to make a personal appearance and can be represented by a lawyer.

ALSO READ: Third seed Rybakina saves set points to survive at Australian Open

A court in Berlin issued a penalty order in October ordering Zverev to pay fines amounting to 450,000 euros ($493,000) but the player contested the ruling, which meant the case went to trial instead.

Penalty orders are used in Germany as a means of resolving some criminal cases without going to trial if the suspect does not contest the order.

The men’s tennis tour ruled last January that Zverev would not face disciplinary action after its own investigation into domestic abuse allegations against him found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate the claims.

Zverev was a finalist at the U.S. Open in 2020, won the men’s singles Olympic gold medal in 2021 and is sixth in the rankings.

He led Germany to victory in the United Cup team tournament in Sydney last week but said playing a Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne was very different.

Zverev said he was seriously tested by Koepfer and was struggling for rhythm, but added: “You’ve got to focus on yourself, your own shots.”

Related Topics

Alexander Zverev /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Zverev wins opening match a day after he’s ordered to stand trial in assault case in May
    AP
  2. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: Germany, Japan secure semifinal berths
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik, faces Juncheng Shang in second round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pia Sundhage appointed as coach of Switzerland women’s team
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Zverev wins opening match a day after he’s ordered to stand trial in assault case in May
    AP
  2. Third seed Rybakina saves set points to survive at Australian Open
    AFP
  3. Tsitsipas hankers for Wimbledon quiet after ‘party court’ outing
    Reuters
  4. Stress-hit Jack Draper vomits on court at Australian Open
    AFP
  5. Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Zverev wins opening match a day after he’s ordered to stand trial in assault case in May
    AP
  2. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: Germany, Japan secure semifinal berths
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik, faces Juncheng Shang in second round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pia Sundhage appointed as coach of Switzerland women’s team
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment