Videos Sportstar South Sports Conclave: Chess and Chennai ft. Viswanathan Anand and RB Ramesh Grandmasters Viswanathan Anand and RB Ramesh discuss the evolution of chess in Chennai and the importance of the state hosting the 44th FIDE Olympiad at the Sportstar South Sports Conclave. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 04 July, 2022 21:41 IST Sportstar South Sports Conclave: Chess and Chennai ft. Viswanathan Anand and RB Ramesh Team Sportstar CHENNAI 04 July, 2022 21:41 IST The Sportstar South Sports Conclave on June 28 presented a series of specially curated conversations on how to improve the existing infrasturcture, scouting, training and governance of sports in the southern states. Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Tuesday hoped for more women's chess players to break through the ranks in the country.Anand was in conversation with RB Ramesh at Sportstar's first-ever South Sports Conclave in Chennai. "It is very easy to feel very optimistic about India's youngsters on the boys side but not on the girls side," Anand said during a panel discussion titled - Chess and Chennai. MORE: Viswanathan Anand: Would be good if women's chess became more competitive The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, the game's world governing body FIDE has confirmed. The Olympiad, which was moved out of Russia after it invaded Ukraine, was awarded to Chennai recently, making it the second major global event of the sport to be held in India after the 2013 World Championship between Anand and Magnus Carlsen.