Bark alert! Dogs ride waves in annual surfing competition in California

Dogs and their owners hit the waves in Huntington Beach at the annual Surf City Surf Dog competition. This year, the world-famous event, which showcases the best in dog surfing, is celebrating 12 years of pups hitting the water.

Huntington Beach, United States 28 September, 2021 13:45 IST
AFP
