Videos

Golf lucky to have hero Tiger: McIlroy supports BLM movement

Rory McIlroy said that Tiger Woods was his childhood hero, and talked about his support of the BLM protests.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 June, 2020 12:31 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 June, 2020 12:31 IST
Rory McIlroy.
Golf lucky to have hero Tiger: McIlroy supports BLM movement
Hamilton back out on track for Mercedes at Silverstone
DFB-Pokal highlights: Bayern Munich defeats Frankfurt, reaches final
ICC headquarters
ICC introduces interim changes, approves saliva ban
 More Videos
Flick eyes new wingers for Bayern in the transfer market
Ada Hegerberg: Women's football could suffer most as 'weakest link'
Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid
West Indies arrives in England ahead of Test series
You don't have to fight - White on McGregor retirement
Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha
Bayern Munich
Bayern secures dominant comeback win
I want to go to NASA now: Nunes sees no limits after win