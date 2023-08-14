MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Video: Harry Kane’s quest for trophies takes him from Spurs to Bayern

Harry Kane left Spurs in a deal worth an initial 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) on Saturday after spending his whole career with his boyhood club.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 12:49 IST , MUNICH - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Harry Kane said on Sunday his desire to end a personal quest for silverware was behind the decision to join German giants Bayern Munich from Tottenham.

Kane left Spurs in a deal worth an initial 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) on Saturday after spending his whole career with his boyhood club.

The 30-year-old leaves as Tottenham’s record goalscorer with 280 goals and is also England’s all-time top scorer at international level.

However, he is yet to win a single trophy for club or country.

ALSO READ: Harry Kane, the evolving outlier, retains goal hunger

Tottenham’s eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season meant Kane was also facing a season without European football had he stayed in north London.

“I think I’ve always said in my career I’ve wanted to keep improving, keep pushing myself to you know my limits and see how far that can take me,” said Kane at a press conference at Bayern’s Allianz Arena.

“Ultimately I wanted to be playing at the highest level, I wanted to be playing in the Champions league, I wanted to be fighting for titles every year.

ALSO READ: Harry Kane starts on the bench for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in German Super Cup final

“So to come to Bayern Munich, one of the biggest clubs in the world, goes with that opportunity so I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Bayern have won the Bundesliga for the past 11 years.

But they were seeking a world class striker to compete once more for Champions League glory.

And Kane is eyeing a dream return to England for next season’s Champions League final at Wembley.

“Joining this club was to try and win the Champions league,” added Kane. “The prospect of trying to win it at Wembley would be amazing for me personally of course.

ALSO READ:Spurs showed there is hope after Kane, says Postecoglou

“I’m not going to lie, so we’ll have to see how the season goes first and hopefully we can we can manage to achieve that.”

Previous attempts at trying to lure him away from Tottenham have been rebuffed by the club’s chairman, Daniel Levy, who is a notoriously tough negotiator in transfer deals.

However, Levy’s hand was weakened by the fact that Kane had only one year left on his contract, meaning he could have left next year on a free transfer.

“This is kind of my first real of my first transfer that I’ve been involved in so yeah it was an up and down experience for sure,” said Kane on the weeks of negotiations between the clubs.

ALSO READ: Harry Kane sale leaves Tottenham fans ‘angry and hurt’

“But I’m happy to be here now. I said yesterday and on my social media posting I wish Tottenham all the best, I wish Daniel Levy all the best but my focus is here now and trying to help this team.”

Kane’s Bayern career got off to an inauspicious start as he was a second-half substitute in a 3-0 German Super Cup defeat to Leipzig on Saturday.

He is expected to make his first start when the Bundesliga season begins on Friday as Bayern travel to Werder Bremen.

[With inputs from AFP]

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Tottenham /

Bayern Munich /

Daniel Levy /

Werder Bremen /

Champions League /

Bundesliga /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: Harry Kane’s quest for trophies takes him from Spurs to Bayern
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Vilda credits FA’s support during player revolt for Spain’s first semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Rolfo no longer cheering for Spain at World Cup
    Reuters
  5. India must work on batting depth, says Dravid after T20I series loss to West Indies
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Video: Harry Kane’s quest for trophies takes him from Spurs to Bayern
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Sankar Muthusamy’s badminton ascent- A European sojourn, money matters and more
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. VIDEO - Yashasvi-Shubman: A legendary opening duo in the making? Jaiswal responds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Video: Asian Champions Trophy Pakistan review: Muhammad, Saqlain Umar Bhutta prioritise field goals, finishing ahead of Asian Games
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Video: Fulton credits ‘fitness at crucial moments’ after India’s comeback Asian Champions Trophy win
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: Harry Kane’s quest for trophies takes him from Spurs to Bayern
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Vilda credits FA’s support during player revolt for Spain’s first semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Rolfo no longer cheering for Spain at World Cup
    Reuters
  5. India must work on batting depth, says Dravid after T20I series loss to West Indies
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment