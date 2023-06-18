Intercontinental Cup final India vs Lebanon preview - 14 years apart, Chhetri, Maatouk clash with Blue Tigers seeking revenge

Published : Jun 18, 2023 12:14 IST , Bhubaneswar - 1 MIN READ

The senior Indian men’s football team will be facing the first test of its Asian Cup aspirations when it takes on a young Lebanon side in the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.

The title decider will be held here at the Kalinga Stadium, which previously saw the completion of the league stage where India emerged as the topper with seven points. Lebanon, which finished second with five points, is the challenger as India looks to regain its winning rhythm after drawing the last league game goalless with the former (on Thursday).