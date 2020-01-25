Videos 'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons NBA legend Michael Jordan was quick to dismiss comparisons between himself and LA Lakers star LeBron James because they played in different eras. Team Sportstar 25 January, 2020 13:16 IST 'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons Team Sportstar 25 January, 2020 13:16 IST 'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons Giannis thrilled to hang out with Mbappe and Neymar after Paris win Australian Open 2020: Behind the scenes WATCH: Australian Open - Day 5 Highlights More Videos Australian Open: Best of Serena vs Wang Klopp: I had to ask how far ahead Liverpool are this week Klopp hails "unbelievable" Henderson after Liverpool victory 'Unstoppable' Ronaldo's work-ethic isn't wilting: Sarri Player of the Day - Kawhi Leonard Kawhi Leonard leads LA Clippers to win over Dallas Mavericks Australian Open: Novak Djokovic at his best Australian Open - Day 01 Highlights