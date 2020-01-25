Videos

'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons

NBA legend Michael Jordan was quick to dismiss comparisons between himself and LA Lakers star LeBron James because they played in different eras.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 January, 2020 13:16 IST

'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 January, 2020 13:16 IST
'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons
Giannis thrilled to hang out with Mbappe and Neymar after Paris win
Australian Open 2020: Behind the scenes
WATCH: Australian Open - Day 5 Highlights
 More Videos
Serena Williams
Australian Open: Best of Serena vs Wang
Jurgen Klopp
Klopp: I had to ask how far ahead Liverpool are this week
Jordan Henderson
Klopp hails "unbelievable" Henderson after Liverpool victory
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
'Unstoppable' Ronaldo's work-ethic isn't wilting: Sarri
Player of the Day - Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard leads LA Clippers to win over Dallas Mavericks
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic at his best
Australian Open - Day 01 Highlights
 Related