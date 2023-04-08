MS Dhoni gets landmark dedicated to his 2011 World Cup-winning six at Wankhede Stadium
Seat numbers J282 to 286 of the fifth row of extreme right bay of the MCA Pavilion at the Wankhede Stadium have been earmarked for the construction of a landmark commemorating MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup-winning six in the final.
08 April, 2023 15:31 IST
