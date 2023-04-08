MS Dhoni gets landmark dedicated to his 2011 World Cup-winning six at Wankhede Stadium

Seat numbers J282 to 286 of the fifth row of extreme right bay of the MCA Pavilion at the Wankhede Stadium have been earmarked for the construction of a landmark commemorating MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup-winning six in the final.

MUMBAI, 07/04/2023: Former Indian Captain and current CSK captain MS Dhoni inaugurates the historical spot where the winning six hit by him landed during the finals of World Cup 2011 in Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

