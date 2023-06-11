Magazine

Novak Djokovic the greatest of all time? All 23 Grand Slam titles revisited

Here is a look at each of Djokovic’s major championships so far — 10 at the Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and three at the French Open — starting with the first.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 23:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: With inputs from AP

CHENNAI

Novak Djokovic on Sunday hinted at a run at the first calendar Grand Slam since 1969 after securing a record men’s 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday.

When asked if his goal now was to win a “24th, 25th” Grand Slam title, he told France 2 TV: “Yes, why not. I feel good this year, I won the two Grand Slams that I played (Melbourne then Roland Garros). So why not?

ALSO READ
Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam, beats Ruud in French Open final

“I’m going to look to win Wimbledon again. I’ve won the last four Wimbledons, I feel good on the grass.”

Rod Laver in 1969 was the last man to sweep all four Slams -- Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open -- in the same year.

Djokovic came agonisingly close to emulating Laver in 2021 but was defeated by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

ALSO READ
Nadal, Alcaraz congratulate Djokovic on record 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open

“I am very motivated, very inspired to continue to make history in this sport. I feel good in my body, I feel good playing tennis.”

Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to win a third French Open final and break a tie for 22 men’s majors he shared with Rafael Nadal.

(Text inputs from AFP)

