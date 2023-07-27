Usain Bolt special guest as Paris 2024 unveils Olympic Torch one year ahead of the Games

The design of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic torch was unveiled on Tuesday, imitating the reflection of the Eiffel Tower on the ruffled surface of the Seine river and conveying a peaceful energy, its designer said.

Creator Mathieu Lehanneur said the rounded torch was symmetrical from top to bottom and through 360 degrees, its soft curves representing peacefulness and its symmetry standing for equality between athletes.

Made with a lightweight polished steel and with a champagne colour, the torch’s lower half features a relief pattern that mimics the movement of the Seine, along which the opening ceremony will be held before more than half a million spectators.

Decorated Olympian Usain Bolt was invited as a guest for the torch’s unveiling, marking a year’s countdown to the Games.

“I am going to be here and that’s what I am excited about,” he told Olympics.com in Paris, where he joined the celebrations of One Year To Go until the 2024 Games.

Bolt is also looking forward to watching the event next year: “To be in the stadium and see it live,” he added.

The world record holder for the 100m and 200m events was the second person to receive the Paris 2024 Olympics torch at the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday 25 July. The first person to receive it was Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

“I’m very happy to be here and feel the energies. Paris has always been a city that I enjoyed competing and hanging out in. I’m excited for the Olympics next year. I’ll be here with my family.”

The Jamaican legend, who retired after the after the 2017 World Athletics Championships, was absent in Tokyo, the first time he was not present at a Summer Olympic Games since Athens 2004.

(With inputs from Reuters)