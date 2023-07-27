MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Usain Bolt special guest as Paris 2024 unveils Olympic Torch one year ahead of the Games

Decorated Olympian Usain Bolt was invited as a guest for the torch’s unveiling, marking a year’s countdown to the Games.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 11:49 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
| Video Credit: AFP

The design of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic torch was unveiled on Tuesday, imitating the reflection of the Eiffel Tower on the ruffled surface of the Seine river and conveying a peaceful energy, its designer said.

Creator Mathieu Lehanneur said the rounded torch was symmetrical from top to bottom and through 360 degrees, its soft curves representing peacefulness and its symmetry standing for equality between athletes.

ALSO READ: Torch for Paris Olympics unveiled with carbon footprint in mind and a year to go

Made with a lightweight polished steel and with a champagne colour, the torch’s lower half features a relief pattern that mimics the movement of the Seine, along which the opening ceremony will be held before more than half a million spectators.

Decorated Olympian Usain Bolt was invited as a guest for the torch’s unveiling, marking a year’s countdown to the Games.

“I am going to be here and that’s what I am excited about,” he told Olympics.com in Paris, where he joined the celebrations of One Year To Go until the 2024 Games.

Bolt is also looking forward to watching the event next year: “To be in the stadium and see it live,” he added.

The world record holder for the 100m and 200m events was the second person to receive the Paris 2024 Olympics torch at the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday 25 July. The first person to receive it was Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

ALSO READ:Murali Sreeshankar’s parotta sacrifice extends to 2024 Paris Olympics

“I’m very happy to be here and feel the energies. Paris has always been a city that I enjoyed competing and hanging out in. I’m excited for the Olympics next year. I’ll be here with my family.”

The Jamaican legend, who retired after the after the 2017 World Athletics Championships, was absent in Tokyo, the first time he was not present at a Summer Olympic Games since Athens 2004.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Topics

2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Usain Bolt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Usain Bolt special guest as Paris 2024 unveils Olympic Torch one year ahead of the Games
    AFP
  2. Trossard at the double as Arsenal beats Barcelona
    AFP
  3. England enjoying ‘home’ crowd feeling at Women’s World Cup in Australia
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: South Africa ready to claim ‘historic’ first World Cup win: coach
    AFP
  5. IND vs WI head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Usain Bolt special guest as Paris 2024 unveils Olympic Torch one year ahead of the Games
    AFP
  2. Indian men’s, women’s football teams to participate in 2022 Asian Games after Sports Ministry exemption
    Team Sportstar
  3. As TN prepares to be Khelo India hosts, Chennai’s athletics track at the Nehru Stadium in dire need of maintenance
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. WATCH | Jaiswal weighs in on missing consecutive Test centuries
    Nigamanth P _11728
  5. Watch: Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli’s 500th international match: Longevity comes with hard work, long may it continue! 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Usain Bolt special guest as Paris 2024 unveils Olympic Torch one year ahead of the Games
    AFP
  2. Trossard at the double as Arsenal beats Barcelona
    AFP
  3. England enjoying ‘home’ crowd feeling at Women’s World Cup in Australia
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: South Africa ready to claim ‘historic’ first World Cup win: coach
    AFP
  5. IND vs WI head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment