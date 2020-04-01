Videos

Lockdown diaries: Pullela Gopi Chand provides online video lessons

The tutorial features exercises which include meditation, 15-minute skipping, Surya Namaskar (10 minutes with three push-ups per set), and alternate toe-touch (25x4), among others.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Hyderabad 01 April, 2020 18:17 IST
Pullela Gopichand
 More Videos
