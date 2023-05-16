Vijay Shankar did not play because we had other options: GT asst. coach, Mithun Manhas

Shubman Gill jabbed a short of length delivery off T. Natarajan for a single to reach his maiden Indian Premier League century (101, 58b; 13x4, 1x6). The young batter took off his helmet, raised the bat and bowed down amid huge cheers from the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday evening.

Gill batted like a dream and guided Gujarat Titans to 188 for nine, before the seasoned pacers - Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma - claimed four wickets apiece to earn a 34-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to confirm a top-two spot in the playoffs.

Put in, Gill and Sai Sudharsan (47, 36b, 6x4, 1x6), who replaced an injured Vijay Shankar, forged a 147-run stand for the second wicket - the highest partnership for any wicket for the Titans - before Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled things back with a fifer (five for 30).

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE