Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 22:00 IST
Ahmedabad Defenders defeated the Mumbai Meteors 14-15, 15-12, 15-14, 15-13, 15-14 in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mumbai’s Brandon Greenway began changing the direction of the ball quickly to trouble Ahmedabad. With libero Ratheesh holding things in the backcourt, Mumbai took an early lead. The moment Angamuthu took charge of the service, Ahmedabad found an opening. Mumbai’s defence found it hard to face Angamuthu’s spikes. But a timely review call from the Meteors helped Mumbai take control of the proceedings.

Angamuthu’s range of skills continued to force Mumbai towards the back line and seeing an opening, Danial Moatazedi troubled the Meteors with powerful serves. Mumbai made unforced errors and Ahmedabad found a way back into the contest.

Karthik’s leadership was tested after miscommunications with Aravindhan cost Mumbai crucial points. Manoj became the key for the Defenders as he started setting up the balls on platters to his attackers for spikes.

With Amit Gulia in the middle, Meteors implemented a three-man block line and their defence improved. But Angamuthu remained unstoppable and the Defenders maintained their momentum. Just when it looked like Mumbai might revive, Danial made thunderous blocks to stop the resistance and Ahmedabad won the match 4-1 to earn two points from the contest.

Hyderabad Black Hawks will be up against Chennai Blitz at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium at 7PM IST on Saturday.

