MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wrestlers Protest: Ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals in Gwalior

Wrestling in the country have been hit hard due to protests by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 17:30 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Young wrestlers hold placards during a protest against wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar.
Young wrestlers hold placards during a protest against wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Young wrestlers hold placards during a protest against wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ad-hoc panel, managing wrestling affairs in the country, on Wednesday announced organisation of U15 and U20 National championships within six weeks, hours after junior wrestlers held a protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded dissolution of the IOA-constituted committee.

ALSO READ | Junior wrestlers assemble at Jantar Mantar, protest against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

The panel “acknowledged the concerns” of the young wrestlers who have been hit hard by the year-long protests by top India grapplers. Wrestling activities in the country have been hit hard following protests by the country’s top three grapplers -- Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat -- against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Neither the National camps nor the junior nationals have been held since January 2023.

Hundreds of junior wrestlers lost one full year due to the stalemate.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa, chairman of the three-member panel, assured the junior wrestlers that he would soon organise the sub junior and junior Nationals in Gwalior.

“The (ad-hoc) committee acknowledges the concerns raised by the young wrestlers (during the protest) and is committed to address the issues. The Committee is planning to organise the national championships for the U-15 and U-20 categories within the next six weeks at LNIPE, Gwalior,” Bajwa said in a statement.

“The ad-hoc committee reaffirms its full commitment to the growth and development of wrestling in India, fostering a culture of excellence and perseverance. The young wrestlers are advised to continue training and practising for these events,” added the statement.

The ad-hoc panel was set up on December 27 after the ministry suspended the newly-elected body under Sanjay Singh.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wrestlers protest /

IOA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestlers Protest: Ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals in Gwalior
    PTI
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score: India 96/2 (18); Kohli joins Gill after Burger removes Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Andhra Pradesh coach Nirmal Kumar optimistic ahead of season opener against Bengal
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Virat Kohli back in top 10 of ICC Test Ranking
    PTI
  5. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Satwik-Chirag nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Wrestlers Protest: Ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals in Gwalior
    PTI
  2. Junior wrestlers assemble at Jantar Mantar, protest against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh
    PTI
  3. WFI without Sanjay Singh is acceptable to us, says Sakshi Malik
    PTI
  4. 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open
    PTI
  5. Wrestling senior national camps to commence on February 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestlers Protest: Ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals in Gwalior
    PTI
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score: India 96/2 (18); Kohli joins Gill after Burger removes Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Andhra Pradesh coach Nirmal Kumar optimistic ahead of season opener against Bengal
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Virat Kohli back in top 10 of ICC Test Ranking
    PTI
  5. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Satwik-Chirag nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment