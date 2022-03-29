UP's Krityga Pawar wins gold in women's 81kg in National Wrestling C'ships

Krityga Pawar of Uttar Pradesh clinched the gold medal in the women's 81kg at the ongoing youth, junior and senior national wrestling championships here on Tuesday.

Pawar won the gold with a total lift of 203kg (92kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk).

The silver was bagged by Vanshita Verma of Chandigarh with a total lift of 201kg (87+114), while the bronze went to Pooja Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, who lifted 198kg in total (88+110).

In the junior section of women's 81kg category, Srilakshmi of Andhra Pradesh won the gold with a lift of 185kg (81+104), while the silver and bronze were clinched by Harmanpreet Kaur of Punjab (183kg) and Hema Ganage of Maharashtra (169kg) respectively.

In the youth 81kg category, Srilakshmi bagged yet another gold, while the silver and bronze went to Amritha P Suni of Kerela and Andhra Pradesh's Y Chaitanya Kumari.