Wrestling

Neeraj Chopra on wrestler’s protest: It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra said that the seeing the wrestlers protest on the streets demanding justice hurts him and asked the authorities to take quick action.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 28 April, 2023 10:01 IST
Chennai 28 April, 2023 10:01 IST
India’s Neeraj Chopra.

India’s Neeraj Chopra. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra said that the seeing the wrestlers protest on the streets demanding justice hurts him and asked the authorities to take quick action.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra said that the seeing the wrestlers protest on the streets demanding justice hurts him and asked the authorities to take quick action.

“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud, “ he posted on Twitter.

Currently preparing for the World Championships and Asian Games, Neeraj mentioned that things shouldn’t have taken a turn the way it did and requested the wrestler’s accusations to be dealt in an “impartial and transparent manner.”

“As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen.”

“This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served, “ he added.

Also Read
Wrestler’s streets protest tarnishing India’s image, amounts to indiscipline, says IOA President PT Usha

Prominent Indian wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Wrestling Federation of India chief with allegations of sexual harassment.

Previously, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha came down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers and said the grapplers protesting on the streets amounts to indiscipline and is tarnishing the country’s image.

Later, IOA announced that a two member ad-hoc committee, comprising of Bhupender Singh Bajwa, IOA executive council member and Suma Shirur, sportsperson of outstanding merit of IOA, would run the office of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways

India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile

Slide shows

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Sakshi's road to bronze medal

Sakshi Malik's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us