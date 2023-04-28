Neeraj Chopra on wrestler’s protest: It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra said that the seeing the wrestlers protest on the streets demanding justice hurts him and asked the authorities to take quick action.

“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud, “ he posted on Twitter.

Currently preparing for the World Championships and Asian Games, Neeraj mentioned that things shouldn’t have taken a turn the way it did and requested the wrestler’s accusations to be dealt in an “impartial and transparent manner.”

“As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen.”

“This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served, “ he added.

Prominent Indian wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Wrestling Federation of India chief with allegations of sexual harassment.

Previously, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha came down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers and said the grapplers protesting on the streets amounts to indiscipline and is tarnishing the country’s image.

Later, IOA announced that a two member ad-hoc committee, comprising of Bhupender Singh Bajwa, IOA executive council member and Suma Shirur, sportsperson of outstanding merit of IOA, would run the office of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).