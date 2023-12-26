Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award in protest against WFI

Vinesh Phogat announced on Tuesday that she will be returning her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and Arjuna award in her protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
“I am returning my Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjun award. Many thanks to the almighty for bringing us to this situation,” Phogat said in a statement.
Last week Sakshi Malik announced her retirement and Bajran Punia returned his Padma Shree award to oppose the appointment of Sanjay Singh as the newly elected president of WFI.
The wrestlers have opposed Sanjay Singh’s appointment because he is a close associate of former president Brij Bhushan Singh who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
