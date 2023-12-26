MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award in protest against WFI

Notable wrestlers are against WFI’s appointment of Sanjay Singh as the newly elected President. Sakshi Malik announced her retirement and Bajran Punia returned his Padma Shree award in their stand against the WFI.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 19:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during a press conference
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during a press conference | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during a press conference | Photo Credit: PTI

Vinesh Phogat announced on Tuesday that she will be returning her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and Arjuna award in her protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

“I am returning my Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjun award. Many thanks to the almighty for bringing us to this situation,” Phogat said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Singh elected president of Wrestling Federation of India

Last week Sakshi Malik announced her retirement and Bajran Punia returned his Padma Shree award to oppose the appointment of Sanjay Singh as the newly elected president of WFI.

The wrestlers have opposed Sanjay Singh’s appointment because he is a close associate of former president Brij Bhushan Singh who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

WFI

Vinesh Phogat

