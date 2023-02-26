Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Avani Lekhara nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award

Avani Lekhara has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award at the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.
Adding to her success from last year, Lekhara started 2022 by clinching two medals at the Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France.
READ | Avani Lekhara wins gold with World Record at Para Shooting World Cup, books Paris 2024 quota
She won the air rifle gold with a world record score of 250.6 before sealing another top-place in 50-metre rifle 3-position event.
Her third medal of the year came in the form of a silver in air rifle at the Para Shooting World Cup in Changwon, South Korea.
In 2021, the 21-year-old para shooter from Jaipur had won the air rifle gold and rifle 3-position bronze in the Tokyo Paralympics. With more than a year left before the Paris Paralympics, Lekhara’s performances in 2022 are step in the right direction.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place.
The event is powered by IDFC First Bank and supported by Indian Oil, India Cements, United India, Ramaiah University, Experimenta Science Center GD Naidu Charity, Finolex Pipes, LIC, BPCL, Samsonite, Big Basket, Nippon Paint, CRICHQ, Casagrand and Wordswork.