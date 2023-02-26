Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Avani Lekhara nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award

Avani Lekhara has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award at the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

Adding to her success from last year, Lekhara started 2022 by clinching two medals at the Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France.

She won the air rifle gold with a world record score of 250.6 before sealing another top-place in 50-metre rifle 3-position event.

Her third medal of the year came in the form of a silver in air rifle at the Para Shooting World Cup in Changwon, South Korea.

In 2021, the 21-year-old para shooter from Jaipur had won the air rifle gold and rifle 3-position bronze in the Tokyo Paralympics. With more than a year left before the Paris Paralympics, Lekhara’s performances in 2022 are step in the right direction.