BYJU's Young Athlete: Shooter Esha Singh working on composure in crunch situations

Pistol prodigy Esha Singh, adjudged the BYJU's 'Young Athlete of the Year (Female)' at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 on March 19, was presented with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and a Casio G-Shock watch.

Starting this month, Sportstar will track the progress of the BYJU’s Young Athletes – Esha and Nihal Sarin, throughout the year. We will bring you their updated rankings, highlights from the past month, expert views on their latest performances and more.

Esha had an average outing during the fourth national shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad. After failing to make the finals of the women’s 25-metre sports pistol juniors on April 25, she also crashed out of the women’s 10m air pistol qualification on April 30.



Vaibhav Agashe, Esha’s mental trainer, has been trying to ensure she isn’t affected by pressure during crunch situations. “We are working on the basics of mental training which is having a very set routine. It is important to continue enjoying the sport and having fun out there. She is young. The idea of mental training is to remind her to focus on learning, getting better and not get into the pressure associated with her performance.”

The 17-year-old, who is currently preparing for the ISSF Junior World Cup scheduled to be staged in Suhl, Germany, from May 9 to 20, made the India women’s pistol squad on April 21. She finds herself in elite company alongside the likes of Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor, Rahi Sarnobat, Shri Nivetha P and Rhythm Sangwan.

“The preparations are going well. It is busy as usual at the camp. I have about seven hours of training a day. Then I have some physical drills. So, yeah, it is a bit tiring but we will have a good amount of training before we leave,” Esha said when asked how her training was coming along.