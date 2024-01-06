Jyothi Surekha Vennam was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Female)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.
India’s golden girl in compound archery, Jyothi, bagged six medals (across stages) in the Archery World Cup, including four gold and two bronze medals. Her form remained unabated at the World Championships, where she won gold with the women’s team and bronze in the individual event.
At the Asian Games, she completed a treble of gold medals in women’s individual, mixed team, and women’s team, helping India to its best-ever showing in compound archery at the Asiad.
IN 2023
- Won three gold medals at the Asian Games in women’s individual, mixed team and women’s team
- Won the World Championship gold in women’s team
- Clinched bronze medal in the individual event at Worlds
- In World Cups, she won two medals in Paris (women’s team gold, individual bronze), two gold in Antalya (individual, mixed team), a gold in mixed team at Shanghai and a bronze in women’s team at Medellin
