Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold in archery World Cup Stage 3

Abhishek Verma added a gold medal to India’s tally by clinching the top prize in the men’s compound individual final at the World Cup Stage 3 here.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 10:54 IST , Medellin - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Abhishek Verma of India in action.
Abhishek Verma of India in action. | Photo Credit: World Archery Federation via Getty Images
infoIcon

Abhishek Verma of India in action. | Photo Credit: World Archery Federation via Getty Images

Abhishek Verma added a gold medal to India’s tally by clinching the top prize in the men’s compound individual final at the World Cup Stage 3 here.

The 33-year-old Abhishek, winner of the compound team gold and an individual silver at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, defeated James Lutz of USA 148-146 on Saturday.

Abhishek, the multiple World Cup gold medallist, who is making a comeback after missing the first two stages of the World Cup, had earlier stunned the world No 1 and top seed Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands 148-148 (10*-10) in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the individual semifinal.

ALSO READ
World Cup Stage 3: Indian archers make bronze playoff in recurve mixed team event

The eighth-seeded Verma then defeated Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash, which helped him secure a place in the final.

This is Abhishek’s third individual World Cup gold, and his first since the 2021 Paris leg. He had won his maiden individual World Cup gold in Wroclaw (Poland) in 2015. He also has two silver and a bronze in the individual section of the World Cup.

The Indian contingent, which has won one gold and three bronze medals so far, has a chance to further increase its tally as the recurve mixed team will compete for the bronze later on Sunday.

The team beat France and Netherlands 6-0 to enter the semifinal but lost to Korea 5-3. They will now will fight for the bronze with Chinese Taipei.

Related Topics

Abhishek Verma /

Archery World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Wolff
    Reuters
  2. Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold in archery World Cup Stage 3
    PTI
  3. Hulkenberg grid penalty puts Alonso on front row in Canada
    Reuters
  4. Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark tied atop U.S. Open leaderboard
    Reuters
  5. Haaland scores but Norway loses to Scotland, Portugal wins in Euro qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold in archery World Cup Stage 3
    PTI
  2. Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian men’s recurve team wins bronze
    PTI
  3. Archery World Cup Stage-3: Compound archers bag two team bronze medals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup Stage 3: Indian archers finish with six silver and 1 bronze medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Wolff
    Reuters
  2. Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold in archery World Cup Stage 3
    PTI
  3. Hulkenberg grid penalty puts Alonso on front row in Canada
    Reuters
  4. Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark tied atop U.S. Open leaderboard
    Reuters
  5. Haaland scores but Norway loses to Scotland, Portugal wins in Euro qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment