Archery

Jyothi Surekha Vennam qualifies for Archery World Cup 2023 Final

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam qualified for the Archery World Cup 2023 Final schedule to take place in Hermosillo, Mexico on September 9 and 10, 2023.

Team Sportstar
26 April, 2023 13:43 IST
Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India in action.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India in action. | Photo Credit: World Archery Federation via Getty Images

Her qualification was no surprise as Jyothi claimed two compound gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya.

Jyothi combined with Ojas Deotale to help India beat Chinese Taipei, comprising Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh-Lun Chen, 159-154 in the mixed team final. The ace archer then defeated two stalwarts, World No. 1 Ella Gibson in the semifinals and world champion Sara Lopez in the final, to secure her maiden individual title in a World Cup Stage.

The Hyundai Archery World Cup returns for its 17th season in 2023 with four stages and a final scheduled between April and September.

Stages of the World Cup circuit will take place in Antalya(April); Shanghai (May); Medellin (June) and Paris(August).

For the second year in a row, the Hyundai Archery World Cup Final will be in Mexico – this time in Hermosillo (September).

Apart from Jyothi, Penny Healey, Dan Olaru and Josef Bosansky also acquired direct entries to the finals.

