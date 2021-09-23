World Archery Championship: Jyothi and Abhishek sail through to compound quarterfinals

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma cruised through to the quarterfinals of the women's and men's compound event respectively at the World Archery Championship on Thursday.

Surekha defeated her opponent So Chaewon of Korea 146-142 in the fourth round to enter the quarters. The Indian qualified sixth, while So qualified in the 22nd spot, earning Surekha byes till the third round. The 13th ranked Indian archer defeated Inge Van Der Ven of the Netherlands 147-144 to reach the fourth round.

In the men's compound event, Verma, who qualified seventh, beat Josef Bosansky of Slovakia 145-142 to enter the quarterfinals. He had narrowly defeated Furkan Oruc of Turkey 150-149 in the earlier round.

However, other Indian archers failed to make it through to the quarterfinal stage. In the women's compound event, Priya Gurjar, who had defeated Korean Kim Yunhee in the third round, lost 138-141 to Amanda Mlinaric of Croatia. Her compatriot, Muskan also lost in the fourth round, 139-145 to Toja Ellison of Slovenia.

The other Indian archers failed to enter the fourth round of the men's compound event as Rishabh Yadav and Sangampreet Singh Bisla were ousted in the second round. Yadav lost 143-146 to Germany's Sebastian Hamdore, while Bisla was edged out 144-145 by Oruc.