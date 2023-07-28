World University Games 2023: India confirms two medals in archery

India confirmed at least two medals on its debut in the archery arena of the World University Games in Chengdu on Friday.

The compound women’s team reached the final to ensure one medal, while Aman Saini and Sangampreet Singh Bisla set up a semifinal clash in the men’s individual event to confirm another podium finish.

The compound women’s team, comprising Purvasha Shende, Pragati and Avneet Kaur, got a first round bye and beat USA 231-222 and China 229-224 to make it to the title clash against Korea.

Top-seeded Saini, who received a bye, shot consistently well to get past Singapore’s Jiang Ying Eer 146-140, Iran’s Armin Pakzad 146-140 and compatriot Rishabh Yadav 147-146 to enter the last-four. He will meet Bisla, who also got a bye and defeated Hong Kong’s Chun Kit Tsui 147-142, Korea’s Seunghyun Park 145-142 and France’s Nathan Cadronet 148-142.

Avneet, who enjoyed a bye and got the better of Austrian Eva-Maria Seidel 146-138, Czech Republic’s Martina Zikmundova 143-143 (10-9) and compatriot Pragati 145-144, remained in medal hunt by entering the women’s individual semifinals. She will meet top-seeded Korean Sua Cho.

After losing to China 227-228 in the semifinals, the Indian men’s team, consisting of Saini, Bisla and Yadav, will take on Korea in the bronze medal match.

In recurve competitions, the Indian men’s side (Akhil Samudrala, Sanjay Bhoge and Sachin Gupta) went past Australia 6-0 and Japan 5-1 but fell 3-5 to Korea, while the women’s team (Sangeeta, Tanisha Verma and Reeta Sawaiyan) beat Malaysia 5-1 and Chinese Taipei 5-4 (24-23) before losing 4-5 (25-29) to China in the semifinals. The men’s team will face Italy and the women will meet France in bronze medal matches.