Asian Games: Philippine mountain biker becomes the second athlete in 24 hours to fail dope test

Ariana Evangelista on Wednesday became the second reported doping case after Saudi distance runner Mohammed Yousef Alasiri.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 20:05 IST , Hangzhou - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Representative image - Ariana Evangelista has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO)
Representative image - Ariana Evangelista has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative image - Ariana Evangelista has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Philippine mountain bike rider Ariana Evangelista on Wednesday became the second reported doping case in 24 hours at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, and third overall.

The 27-year-old has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO), which enhances performance, the International Testing Agency said.

“Two samples (blood and urine) were collected by the ITA at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 during an out-of-competition anti-doping control performed on September 24,” the ITA, which is handling dope-testing at the Games, said.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect. She has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.” the agency further added. 

READ MORE: Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 4, all winners list

Evangelista competed in the women’s cross-country Olympic mountain bike competition the next day, coming 13th. It typically takes several days for a failed test to come through.

News of her suspension came less than a day after the ITA and Olympic Council of Asia said that Saudi distance runner Mohammed Yousef Alasiri had also been provisionally suspended for failing a drug test.

The 34-year-old had a sample collected on September 26 during out-of-competition testing and did not take part in the men’s 10,000m four days later. He had also been scheduled to race in the 5,000m later Wednesday. Alasiri tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance darbepoetin.

Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani on Septem

READ MORE: Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in men’s 4x400m relay

Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani on September 28 became the first known case of doping at the Games.

Nooristani, who was defeated in the preliminary rounds of the 71kg weight class in Hangzhou, tested positive for two banned substances, both anabolic steroids, and was also provisionally suspended.

