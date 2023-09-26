Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 8

1 / 10 | The Azadi stadium is one of Asia’s largest stadiums, with a capacity of over 78000. It was built to serve as the main stadium for which edition of the Asian Games? 1974 Tehran

1951 New Delhi

The Azadi stadium is one of Asia's largest stadiums was the main stadium for the 1974 Tehran Asian Games.

2 / 10 | What sport whose name signifies that it is a unifying term for Indonesian fighting styles, first made an appearance at the Asian Games in 2018? Kabasaran

Pencak Silat

Pencak Silat is a unifying term for Indonesian fighting styles.

3 / 10 | The Asian Winter Games has been held since 1986, with Sapporo, Japan hosting the first edition. The 10th edition of the Games will be held at a skiing resort called Trojena in 2029, in which country? Saudi Arabia

Kazakhstan

Saudi Arabia will host the 10th edition of the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

4 / 10 | Bangladesh has won only one gold medal in the Asian Games. In which sport did this come? Kabaddi

Cricket

Bangladesh's cricket team won the country's sole gold medal at the Asian Games till date.

5 / 10 | Which country has participated in just five editions of the Asian Games, with their last appearance coming in the 1974 edition in Tehran? The country was prevented from participating in subsequent editions. Israel

Russia

Israel has participated in just five editions of the Asian Games, with their last appearance coming in the 1974 edition.

6 / 10 | Which legendary Indian shooter won four medals at the 2006 edition of the Asian Games, including three gold medals in the 25m Pistol Shooting events? Samaresh Jung

Jaspal Rana

Jaspal Rana won four medals at the 2006 edition of the Asian Games, including three gold medals in the 25m Pistol Shooting events.

7 / 10 | The ISTF is the governing body of which sport regularly seen at the Asian Games and dominated by South Korea? Street Tennis

Soft Tennis

ISTF is the governing body of Soft Tennis.

8 / 10 | Which Indian footballer, hailed by many as the best defender produced by India, played through the semifinal of the football tournament in the 1962 edition as a center forward despite a injury suffered in a previous match? Jarnail Singh

Chuni Goswami

Jarnail Singh hailed by many as the best defender produced by India, played through the semifinal of the football tournament in the 1962 edition despite a injury suffered in a previous match.

9 / 10 | Takeyuki Nakayama’s record set at the 1986 edition in Seoul is the longest surviving athletics record at the Asian Games. In which event did he achieve this? Marathon

100m

Takeyuki Nakayama's record set in marathon at the 1986 edition in Seoul is the longest surviving athletics record at the Asian Games.

10 / 10 | Which former world number is the defending champion in the men’s badminton event at the Asian Games, winning the gold medal at his home edition in 2018? Anthony Ginting

Jonatan Christie

Jonatan Christie is the defending champion in the men's badminton event at the Asian Games, winning the gold medal at his home edition in 2018.