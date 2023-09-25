India Fencing squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022

Fencing has been in Asian Games since 1974, with the only exception being the 1982 edition of the tournament. China is the most successful country with 47 gold medals, followed by South Korea (46 gold medals) and Japan (13 gold medals).

India’s maiden campaign in the discipline at the Asiad, however, started very late, in 2006. It has not won a Fencing medal in the Games yet.

But this time, there will be a lot of expectations from Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games (in 2020) and the first-ever medallist from India at the Asian Fencing Championship, winning the bronze medal in 2023.

The Indian Women’s Epee team also finished in the top five in the senior Asian Championships.

With India looking to surpass its medal tally of 70 at the last edition of the Games, Fencing may just be the dark horse to secure spots in the podium for the Tricolour.