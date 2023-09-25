MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Fencing squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022

With India looking to surpass its medal tally of 70 at the last edition of the Games, Fencing may just be the dark horse to secure spots in the podium for the Tricolour.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 20:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
There will be a lot of expectations in Fencing from Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games (in 2020) and the first-ever medallist from India at the Asian Fencing Championship.
There will be a lot of expectations in Fencing from Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games (in 2020) and the first-ever medallist from India at the Asian Fencing Championship. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan/The Hindu
infoIcon

There will be a lot of expectations in Fencing from Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games (in 2020) and the first-ever medallist from India at the Asian Fencing Championship. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan/The Hindu

Fencing has been in Asian Games since 1974, with the only exception being the 1982 edition of the tournament. China is the most successful country with 47 gold medals, followed by South Korea (46 gold medals) and Japan (13 gold medals).

India’s maiden campaign in the discipline at the Asiad, however, started very late, in 2006. It has not won a Fencing medal in the Games yet.

But this time, there will be a lot of expectations from Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games (in 2020) and the first-ever medallist from India at the Asian Fencing Championship, winning the bronze medal in 2023.

ALSO READ: Asian Games: Wushu player Owais Sarwar, minor swimmer fail dope tests

The Indian Women’s Epee team also finished in the top five in the senior Asian Championships.

With India looking to surpass its medal tally of 70 at the last edition of the Games, Fencing may just be the dark horse to secure spots in the podium for the Tricolour.

Indian fencing squad:
Men
Individual épée: Sunil Kumar, Shankar Pandey
Team épée: Sunil Kumar, Shankar Pandey, Udayvir Singh, Sherjin R. S.
Individual foil: Arjun, Dev
Team foil: Arjun, Dev, Bibish Kathireshan, Akash Kumar
Individual Sabre: Karan Singh Gurjar, Gisho Kumaresan
Team Sabre: Karan Singh Gurjar, Gisho Kumaresan, Vishal Thapar, Abhay Shinde
Women
Individual épee: Taniksha Khatri, Ena Arora
Team épee: Taniksha Khatri, Ena Arora, Yashkeerat Kaur, Jyotika Dutta
Individual foil: Radhika Awati, Mariya Akshita
Team foil: Radhika Awati, Mariya Awati, V. P. Mahalakshmi, Jenisha . V.
Individual sabre: C. A. Bhavani Devi, Jagmeet Kaur
Team sabre: C. A. Bhavani Devi, Jagmeet Kaur, Rishika Khujuria, Joshna Christy Jose

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games 2022 /

Fencing /

C. A. Bhavani Devi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Fencing squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI records a rise of nearly 2200 crore rupees in revenue at Annual General Meeting 2023
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Equestrian schedule at Asian Games 2023: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; EB v JFC updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Indian GP is done, but where are the Indian riders?
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India Fencing squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. Equestrian schedule at Asian Games 2023: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, India in Sepaktakraw full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Sepaktakraw squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, Judo full schedule: Dates, Timings, India Squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Fencing squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI records a rise of nearly 2200 crore rupees in revenue at Annual General Meeting 2023
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Equestrian schedule at Asian Games 2023: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; EB v JFC updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Indian GP is done, but where are the Indian riders?
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment