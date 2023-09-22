Asian Games, India in chess full schedule: Competition dates, squads, men’s and women’s teams

India will begin its campaign in chess at the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 24.

Indian chess has been on the rise in recent days, with success stories flowing in from all quarters. It will be represented by a 10-member squad at the continental competition.

Koneru Humpy, a two-time Asian Games gold medallist, will lead the line for the Indian women’s team, while R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made it to the FIDE World Cup semifinal and earned himself a spot in the Candidate’s tournament, will be the star attraction in the men’s team.

Also in action will be D Gukesh, who recently became the highest-ranked Indian chess player.

Chess, which is returning to the Asian Games after 13 years, will be offering four gold medals -- women’s team and individual and men’s team and individual.

Here is India’s schedule in chess for the Asian Games.

Asian Games 2022 Chess Schedule September 24 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 1 14:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 2 September 25 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 3 14:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 4 September 26 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 5 14:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 6 16:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 7 September 27 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 8 14:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 9 (Gold Medal Matches) September 29 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 1 September 30 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 2 October 1 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 3 October 2 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 4 October 3 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 5 October 4 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 6 October 5 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 7 October 6 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 8 October 7 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 9 (Gold Medal Matches) All timings in IST