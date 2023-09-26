MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India’s Divyansh shaken after missing shooting bronze, teammate Ramita counts on positives

Divyansh Pawar aand Ramita Jindal finished out of the podium after losing to South Korea in the 10m air rifle mixed team as the highs of the first two days of the Asian Games were tempered by a quiet Tuesday.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 19:10 IST , Hangzhou - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita missed out on an Asian Games medal by the barest of margins.
Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita missed out on an Asian Games medal by the barest of margins. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita missed out on an Asian Games medal by the barest of margins. | Photo Credit: PTI

Finishing fourth is cruel. Knowing a medal was within your reach, only to slip away at the very last moment, is heartbreaking. To face it twice in as many days can be disastrous. 

Divyansh Singh Panwar experienced it on Tuesday as he and Ramita Jindal finished out of the podium after losing to South Korea in the 10m air rifle mixed team as the highs of the first two days of the Asian Games at the range were tempered by a quiet Tuesday. On Monday, Panwar had finished in the top-eight but missed out on the final because the rules here stipulate only two athletes from a country can qualify. 

“Honestly, I don’t feel like speaking to anyone. I am very disappointed because yesterday also I did well but could not make the final because of the rules that I got to know only after the qualifying was over. And today, till the very end we had hopes of winning but could not,” the visibly lost 20-year-old admitted after the event. 

SHOOTING HIGHLIGHTS, ASIAN GAMES 2023

And it did look easy initially. The Indian duo raced to an 8-0 lead with a series of impressive high 10s before the Korean pair of Hajun Park and Eunseo Lee began its fightback. A 9.8 from Panwar in the 9th Series allowed the Koreans to finally catch up but at 15-11 after the 13th Series, India just needed one point to take the medal. But it became 15-15 and then the pairs kept splitting points till 18-18 before the Koreans pipped them in the 3rd shoot-off.

“I will sit with friends, talk to coaches and the High Performance Director about what went wrong, what more can be done and what needs to change. Before the qualification, we were confident of being in the gold medal match, actually. I was very sure that yesterday did not go well but it will definitely be better today. Even in the medal match, till the very last shot there was no doubt we would win. But it didn’t happen,” he shrugged.

Ramita, on her part, preferred to look at the positives. “The Asian Games have given me an idea of what multi-discipline events are all about, I have learnt a lot. I had to forget the medals won the day before and I am glad I could do that. It is tough to accept we did not win a medal today,” she said.

The Chinese pair of Lihao Sheng and Yuting Huang, unsurprisingly, clinched gold ahead of Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan won the other bronze.

Related stories

Related Topics

Divyansh Singh Panwar /

Ramita Jindal /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India’s Divyansh shaken after missing shooting bronze, teammate Ramita counts on positives
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. Good for Chelsea owners to enter dressing room after games, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 9
    Ramesh Natarajan
  5. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 8
    Ramesh Natarajan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India’s Divyansh shaken after missing shooting bronze, teammate Ramita counts on positives
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 9
    Ramesh Natarajan
  3. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 8
    Ramesh Natarajan
  4. Asian Games 2023, Weightlifting Preview: Medal hopes rest on Mirabai’s shoulders
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Thailand wins Asian Games’ first esports medal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India’s Divyansh shaken after missing shooting bronze, teammate Ramita counts on positives
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. Good for Chelsea owners to enter dressing room after games, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 9
    Ramesh Natarajan
  5. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 8
    Ramesh Natarajan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment