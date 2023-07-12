Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Abhishek Pal wins bronze, Tejaswin shines after day one

Abhishek Pal won a bronze medal in the 10000m race on the opening day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Tejaswin Shankar had an impressive first day in the decathlon, finishing at the top with 4124 points and looks primed for a major maiden gold medal in the discipline.

In the women’s javelin final, Annu Rani finished fourth with a best of 59.10m. Annu is yet to breach the 60m mark this calendar year.

Rajesh Ramesh and Mohammed Ajmal qualified for the 400m finals scheduled for Thursday. While Ajmal, who clocked 45.76s, finished fourth in his semifinal and qualified as the fastest non-automatic qualifier, Ramesh reached the final by finishing third in his semifinal with a timing of 45.91s.

Aishwarya Mishra clocked 53.58s to win her 400m heat and qualify for the final.

India’s Lili Das finished seventh in the women’s 1500m final with a timing of 4:27.61s.