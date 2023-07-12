MagazineBuy Print

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Abhishek Pal wins bronze, Tejaswin shines after day one

Here is how Indians fared at the end of day one at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 18:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Abhishek Pal.
File image of Abhishek Pal. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar
infoIcon

File image of Abhishek Pal. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Abhishek Pal won a bronze medal in the 10000m race on the opening day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Tejaswin Shankar had an impressive first day in the decathlon, finishing at the top with 4124 points and looks primed for a major maiden gold medal in the discipline.

In the women’s javelin final, Annu Rani finished fourth with a best of 59.10m. Annu is yet to breach the 60m mark this calendar year.

READ | Asian Athletics Championship 2023: All you need to know, schedule, Indians in action

Rajesh Ramesh and Mohammed Ajmal qualified for the 400m finals scheduled for Thursday. While Ajmal, who clocked 45.76s, finished fourth in his semifinal and qualified as the fastest non-automatic qualifier, Ramesh reached the final by finishing third in his semifinal with a timing of 45.91s.

Aishwarya Mishra clocked 53.58s to win her 400m heat and qualify for the final.

India’s Lili Das finished seventh in the women’s 1500m final with a timing of 4:27.61s.

