IAU 50km Run: Chakib Lachgar Latrache and Carla Molinaro emerge winners; India finishes second in men’s team

Chakib Lachagar clocked 2:48:20 to clinch the honours while Carla Molinaro won the race with a timing of 3:18:23 in the women’s section.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 20:37 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Chakib Lachagar poses with the other podium finishers of the men’s IAU 50km Run held in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Chakib Lachagar poses with the other podium finishers of the men's IAU 50km Run held in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Chakib Lachagar poses with the other podium finishers of the men’s IAU 50km Run held in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chakib Lachgar Latrache of Spain and Carla Molinaro of Great Britain emerged champions in the men’s and women’s sections respectively in the IAU 50km Run here on Sunday.

Chakib Lachagar clocked 2:48:20 to clinch the honours while Alejandro Jimenez Vicente (2:49:30) and Jesus Angel Olmos Pascual (2:50:12), both also from Spain, finished second and third respectively.

ALSO READ: Adille Sumariwalla: Enquiry commission to look into doping fiasco at Delhi State Championships

In the women’s section, Carla Molinaro won the race with a timing of 3:18:23 while Andrea Pomaranski (USA) in 2:19:07 and Sarah Webster (Great Britain) in 3:20:07 finished second and third respectively.

In the team competition, Spain’s men’s team and Great Britain’s women’s team won the championships.

For India, there was something to cheer for as the men’s team finished second while Great Britain third.

Overall, Spain and Great Britain won four medals each. Spain won three in the individual event and one in the team competition.

Final placings:
Men: 1. Chakib Lachgar Latrache (Esp) 2:48:20, 2. Alejandro Jimenez Vicente (Esp) 2:49:30, 3. Jesus Angel Olmos Pascual (Esp) 2:50:12.
Women: 1. Carla Molinaro (GBR) 3:18:23, 2. Andrea Pomaranski (USA) 3:19:07, 3. Sarah Webster (GBR) 3:20:07.
Team: Men: 1. Spain 8:28:02, 2. India 8:48:50, 3. Great Britain 8:51:58.
Women: 1. Great Britain 9:59:07, 2. USA 10:18:11, 3. Croatia 10:53:20.

