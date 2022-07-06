Vetter out of World Athletics Championships with shoulder injury

Olympian Johannes Vetter will not be participating in the upcoming World Athletics Championships, the javelin star confirmed on social media.

"As you probably have noticed, I haven't shared much content over the past months. I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon," he wrote on Instagram.

"It's tough to say when I will be able to compete again and I will need the following weeks to digest this decision. Nevertheless, I will try to keep you posted and share a few more updates," he added.