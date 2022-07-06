More Sports Athletics Athletics Vetter out of World Athletics Championships with shoulder injury "I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon," Vetter wrote on Instagram. Team Sportstar 06 July, 2022 21:26 IST Johannes Vetter, the 2017 world champion, will not be participating in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 06 July, 2022 21:26 IST Olympian Johannes Vetter will not be participating in the upcoming World Athletics Championships, the javelin star confirmed on social media."As you probably have noticed, I haven't shared much content over the past months. I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon," he wrote on Instagram.READ | 'Want to know what I did wrong': India marathon runner Bugatha after CWG exclusion View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannes Vetter (@johannes_vetter) "It's tough to say when I will be able to compete again and I will need the following weeks to digest this decision. Nevertheless, I will try to keep you posted and share a few more updates," he added. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :