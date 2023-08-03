MagazineBuy Print

Thiam a doubt for World Athletics Championships

Thiam has been struggling with her Achilles tendon and missed recent Diamond League meetings in Monaco and London, and pulled out after two events at last weekend’s Belgian Championships.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 13:09 IST , BRUSSELS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Thiam won Olympic gold at Rio in 2016 and in Tokyo five years later, broke the pentathlon world record with 5,055 points at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul. 
File Photo: Thiam won Olympic gold at Rio in 2016 and in Tokyo five years later, broke the pentathlon world record with 5,055 points at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Thiam won Olympic gold at Rio in 2016 and in Tokyo five years later, broke the pentathlon world record with 5,055 points at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Double world and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam is a doubt for this month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, having pulled out of the Belgian championship at the weekend and still to confirm her entry, the Belgian athletics federation said.

Thiam has been struggling with her Achilles tendon and missed recent Diamond League meetings in Monaco and London, and pulled out after two events at last weekend’s Belgian Championships.

Also Read: US Olympian Gwendolyn Berry suspended for second time for anti-doping violation

Belgian Athletics confirmed that Thiam’s participation is uncertain, while her coach Michael Van der Plaetsen told  Le Soir newspaper: “It remains to be seen how her tendons will react to the upcoming intensive training sessions. Tendonitis never comes at the right time. If you don’t slow down, things could get worse.”

The 28-year-old is the defending champion in the heptathlon in Budapest, where the championships are being hosted from August 19-27. Last year in Eugene she won her second world title and also won in London in 2017.

In March, Thiam, who won Olympic gold at Rio in 2016 and in Tokyo five years later, broke the pentathlon world record with 5,055 points at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul. 

