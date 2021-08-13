Diamond League: Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson among Olympic stars to compete in Lausanne and Paris

Tokyo Olympic triple medallist, Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah will yet again take on her fellow compatriot and Olympic silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on 26 August.

According to World Athletics Organisation, the top six athletes of the women's 100m Olympic final will be in action at Lausanne’s Athletissima meeting with the three Jamaicans including Shericka Jackson, the 2021 Olympic bronze medallist.

Thompson-Herah and Jackson will face each other in the 100m at the Meeting de Paris on 28 August, where they take on world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith.

In addition to the three Olympic medallist, several others will also be in action at the Charlety Stadium later this month.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is a doubtful starter. His coach Klaus Bartonietz has said the Indian will not be competing this year, including any remaining legs of the Diamond League.

"No, he has skipped it (Diamond League). His season is over. He needs training in the next two-three weeks. I will come back to India around the end of September or beginning of October, " he told the PTI.

Paris will see a reunion of all three women's high jump podium winners. Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis will compete against Olympic silver medallist Chris Nilsen of USA , as well as two-time world champion Sam Kendricks – who was unable to compete in Tokyo – and former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie.

The steeplechase champion at Tokyo, Soufiane El Bakkali, world champion Conseslus Kipruto and Olympic bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen will clash against each other in Paris.

Sprint hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico, Jamaican sprint hurdler Hansle Parchment and US discus thrower Valerie Allman are three more Olympic champions who’ll be heading to the French capital later this month.

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Fred Kerley and Olympic 200m bronze medallist Kenny Bednarek will square off in the 200m sprint.

Olympic bronze medallists Hugues Fabrice Zango (triple jump) and Femke Bol (400m hurdles) are also slated to compete.