Athletics

Russia’s Antyukh loses Olympic gold after not appealing ban

Banned Russian athlete and 2012 Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Natalia Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the London Games after she did not appeal her doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

Reuters
21 December, 2022 18:30 IST
21 December, 2022 18:30 IST
Natalya Antyukh of Russia in action.

Natalya Antyukh of Russia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Banned Russian athlete and 2012 Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Natalia Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the London Games after she did not appeal her doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

Banned Russian athlete and 2012 Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Natalia Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the London Games after she did not appeal her doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old won the 400 metres hurdles title at the 2012 Olympics defeating American Lashinda Demus, who will be upgraded to gold once the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acts on the AIU ruling.

Also Read
Kenya’s Kipyokei, Rionoripo handed doping bans, Lempus also charged

In October, the AIU had disqualified Antyukh’s results from July 2012 to June 2013 “for the use of a prohibited substance/method.” The ruling became final and binding with the athlete not appealing the decision within the stipulated 45 days.

“The IOC may now proceed with the reallocation of medals and the update of the IOC database,” noted the AIU’s correspondence to the IOC.

Antyukh is serving a four-year ban until 2025 for breaking anti-doping rules. The ruling was handed down last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Several Russian athletes have had their medals from the 2012 Games stripped due to anti-doping rule violations.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us