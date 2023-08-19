World Athletics Championships 2023: Shaili Singh fails to qualify for women’s long jump final

India’s Shaili Singh failed to advance to the final of the women’s long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Saturday.
She managed distances of 6.26m, 6.30m and 6.40m in her three attempts, to finish 14th in Group B qualifying. The automatic qualifying mark in the event was 6.80m.
MORE TO FOLLOW
