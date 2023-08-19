MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Shaili Singh fails to qualify for women’s long jump final

Shaili managed a best of 6.40m in her three attempts which was not enough to seal her a place in the final of the event.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 19:26 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian athlete Shaili Singh during a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: Indian athlete Shaili Singh during a practice session. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian athlete Shaili Singh during a practice session. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

India’s Shaili Singh failed to advance to the final of the women’s long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Saturday.

She managed distances of 6.26m, 6.30m and 6.40m in her three attempts, to finish 14th in Group B qualifying. The automatic qualifying mark in the event was 6.80m.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Shaili Singh /

World Athletics Championships 2023

