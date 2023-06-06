Magazine

Sunil Kumar wins decathlon gold at Asian U20 Athletics Championship

India’s Sunil Kumar scored 7003 points and clinched gold in men’s decathlon at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 17:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Kumar poses after clinching the gold medal.
Sunil Kumar poses after clinching the gold medal. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@afiindia
infoIcon

Sunil Kumar poses after clinching the gold medal. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@afiindia

India’s Sunil Kumar scored 7003 points and clinched gold in men’s decathlon at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea on Tuesday.

Apart from Sunil’s heroics, Pooja clinched women’s high jump silver after finishing with a 1.82m jump while Bushra Khan, secured silver in women’s 3000m race. In the women’s 4x100m relay, India secured bronze with a time of 45.36s.

Earlier on Monday, Siddharth Choudhary bagged gold medal in the men’s Shot Put with a throw of 19.52m while Shivam Lohakare won silver in Javelin throw with a throw of 72.34m. Sharuk Khan clocked 8:51.74 in men’s 3000m steeplechase to add another silver to India’s medal tally.

India is placed third in the overall rankings with 12 medals - Three each of gold, silver and bronze. Japan tops the chart with 10 golds and 17 medals overall while China is placed second with 14 medals.

More to follow.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

