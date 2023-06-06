Sunil Kumar wins decathlon gold at Asian U20 Athletics Championship

Published : Jun 06, 2023 17:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

India’s Sunil Kumar scored 7003 points and clinched gold in men’s decathlon at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea on Tuesday.

Apart from Sunil’s heroics, Pooja clinched women’s high jump silver after finishing with a 1.82m jump while Bushra Khan, secured silver in women’s 3000m race. In the women’s 4x100m relay, India secured bronze with a time of 45.36s.

Earlier on Monday, Siddharth Choudhary bagged gold medal in the men’s Shot Put with a throw of 19.52m while Shivam Lohakare won silver in Javelin throw with a throw of 72.34m. Sharuk Khan clocked 8:51.74 in men’s 3000m steeplechase to add another silver to India’s medal tally.

India is placed third in the overall rankings with 12 medals - Three each of gold, silver and bronze. Japan tops the chart with 10 golds and 17 medals overall while China is placed second with 14 medals.

