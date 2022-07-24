World Athletics Championships 2022: Eldhose Paul finishes ninth in men’s triple jump

India’s Eldhose Paul narrowly missed a top-eight berth as Jean-Marc Pontvianne took the final place with a jump of 16.86 metres in the men’s triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Sunday. Eldhose’s best effort was 16.79m.

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo, meanwhile, continued his dominance in the triple jump by adding his first World Championships title to the Olympic gold he won in Tokyo last year.

The 29-year-old, a two-times world silver medallist for Cuba before switching allegiance to Portugal, jumped a world-leading 17.95m on his first attempt to take the top spot.

"The opening 17.95m ended up being the winning mark. I opened strongly," Pichardo said. "This world title was elusive to me.

"I had two silver medals and tried to win gold and achieved it today. This title means a lot. I am progressively winning all possible titles, from Olympic gold to the world title."

Pichardo becomes Portugal's first world champion in the event since Nelson Evora in Osaka in 2007.

Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango finished a distant second with an effort of 17.55m.

"I am happy to be on a World Championships podium," said Zango, who won bronze in Doha and Tokyo.

"It's always a source of joy to be competitive in any meet I am entered."

China's Olympic silver medallist Zhu Yaming claimed bronze with 17.31m.

American Will Claye, who won silver in 2017 and 2019, finished 11th, while compatriot and four-times world champion Christian Taylor failed to qualify for the final.

(With inputs from AP)