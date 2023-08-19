MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ginting mourns mother’s loss, withdraws from World Championships

Ginting, ranked world number 2, lost his mother Lucia Sriati on August 9. The Indonesian was slated to face Ukrainian Danylo Bosniuk.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 20:02 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian badminton player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting during a press conference on the eve of Yonex-Sunrise India Open Badminton 2023, in New Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian badminton player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting during a press conference on the eve of Yonex-Sunrise India Open Badminton 2023, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian badminton player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting during a press conference on the eve of Yonex-Sunrise India Open Badminton 2023, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Mourning the loss of his mother, top Indonesian shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting has pulled out of the World Championships beginning in Copenhagen on Monday.

Ginting, ranked world number 2, lost his mother Lucia Sriati on August 9.

“He could not appear at the World Championships because he’s still mourning his beloved Mama,” Ginting’s coach Irwansyah said in a release issued by Badminton World Federation (BWF).

ALSO READ: H.S. Prannoy’s journey: From a fringe player to India’s big medal hope

The Indonesian was slated to face Ukrainian Danylo Bosniuk, who now progresses to the second round.

Fifth seed Jonatan Christie will now be the top ranked player from Indonesia in men’s singles.

It is the fifth time Copenhagen will stage the championships, the most among all hosts. The Danish capital previously hosted the event in 1983, 1991, 1999 and 2014.

Related stories

Related Topics

Badminton World Federation /

BWF World Championships /

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ginting mourns mother’s loss, withdraws from World Championships
    PTI
  2. Mehuli Ghosh bags Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sable ends 7th in 3000m SC heat, Shaili Singh out of long jump; Indians in action on Day 1, results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian junior women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  5. Alcaraz vs Hurkacz; Zverev vs Djokovic, Cincinnati Open 2023: Semifinals preview, head-to-head records, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Ginting mourns mother’s loss, withdraws from World Championships
    PTI
  2. H.S. Prannoy’s journey: From a fringe player to India’s big medal hope
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Chirag: I want a room full of medals before retiring
    PTI
  4. Lakshya counting on recent form to win medal at World Championships
    PTI
  5. BWF World Championships draw: Sindhu awarded bye in first round, Srikanth to start campaign by taking on Nishimoto
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ginting mourns mother’s loss, withdraws from World Championships
    PTI
  2. Mehuli Ghosh bags Paris 2024 Olympics quota, wins bronze in ISSF World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sable ends 7th in 3000m SC heat, Shaili Singh out of long jump; Indians in action on Day 1, results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian junior women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  5. Alcaraz vs Hurkacz; Zverev vs Djokovic, Cincinnati Open 2023: Semifinals preview, head-to-head records, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment