Para Badminton World C’ships:Debutants Nithya, Ramadass record easy wins on Day 1

The Indian pair of Nithya Sre and Krishna Nagar pulled off an easy 21-8 21-9 win over Yasmina Eissa and Ivan Segura Escobar in a Group A mixed doubles SH6 match at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships here.

The 17-year-old Sre, who was making his debut in the showpiece, later took just 15 minutes to dispatch Lam Ching Yung of Hong Kongwin 21-4 21-4 in her opening Group B women’s singles SH6 game on Tuesday.

However, Paralympic champion and 2019 bronze medallist Nagar, who returned to competition after eight months, was stretched to the limit by USA’s Miles Krajewski before he fought back from a game down to win 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 in his men’s singles SH6 Group D game.

Nagar later admitted that his opponent had immensely improved his game in the past few months.

“He (Miles) has a different game now; he looks more powerful and has variety in his strokes. It’s nice to see that the competition is growing. I feel I must work harder now,” Nagar said.

Another debutant Manisha Ramadas notched a comfortable 21-10, 21-5 win over Spain’s Cristina Sandhez De Lechina Tejada in her women’s SU5 match.

In other women’s matches, world no. 1 and defending champion Manasi Joshi, Parul Parmar and Mandeep Kaur also had a comfortable opening day.

Among the top names, five-time world champion and top seed Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar all had easy matches.

A total of 298 players will vie for honours in 22 events this week. The finals will be played on Sunday.