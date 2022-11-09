Junior Badminton League auction to happen in Dubai on Nov. 11

After the success of the first edition of the WEEXPOINDIA-Junior Badminton League (JBL), the auction for the second edition will be held at Crowne Plaza in Dubai on November 11, according to a press release.

As many as 186 shuttlers, including top-ranked World junior and National and State-level players, will be up for grabs in the tournament to be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here from January 26 to 29, 2023.

Some of the top players are former junior World No. 1 Anupama Upadhaya, top junior stars from the country like Tushar Suveer, Nicholas Nathan Raj, Bhavya Chhabra, Neysa Cariappa and Rakshita Shree.

Eight franchises – Chennai City Gangsters, Kovai Super Kings, Thiruvarur Delta Kings, Virudhai Vengais, Rainbow Rockers, Thiruvallur Veeras, Thanjai Thalaivas and Madurai Indians-- will battle it out for glory.

K. Vinoth Kumar, Founder & CEO, JBL, said: “We promise our players and fans that JBL will get bigger and better each passing year and will deliver a world class league.”

India coach T. Maran, the event manager, said: “The league is a huge boost for the young players, including those from Tamil Nadu.”