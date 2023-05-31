Badminton

Thailand Open 2023: Sindhu loses to Michelle Li in first round

India’s ace shuttler P V Sindhu was stunned by Canada’s Michelle Li 8-21,21-18, 18-21 in the first round of Thailand Open on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
31 May, 2023 16:07 IST
31 May, 2023 16:07 IST
India’s P V Sindhu in action.

India’s P V Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s ace shuttler P V Sindhu was stunned by Canada’s Michelle Li 8-21, 21-18, 18-21 in the first round of Thailand Open on Wednesday.

Prior to this match, the two-time Olympic medallist from India defeated Li in all the nine games played between the two.

The Indian was very close to making a comeback after winning 10 points in a row during the third game, but fell short as the match ended in an hour and two minutes.

Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, will look to ease into the second round with Wang Tzu Wei his opponent, while Mithun Manjunath will play Kunlavut Viditsarn. Sameer Verma faces Magnus Johannesen.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard of Denmark in the first round.

More to follow...

