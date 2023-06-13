Magazine

Ten injured in US mass shooting after Denver Nuggets wins NBA title

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. — about three-and-a-half hours after the game — and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 17:43 IST , DENVER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won its first-ever NBA title early on Tuesday.
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won its first-ever NBA title early on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won its first-ever NBA title early on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Ten people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. — about three-and-a-half hours after the game — and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The suspect, a man, was one of the seven people who suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. “It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

The area was taped off and evidence markers were at the scene.

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive.”

