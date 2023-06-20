Magazine

IOC condemns ‘threatening language’ used by IBA chief, says it can exercise legal rights

The IOC said in a statement that the “threatening language” by Umar Kremlev was used during the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Continental Forum in Brasilia.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 22:26 IST , LAUSANNE - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: International Boxing Association president Umar Kremlev at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: International Boxing Association president Umar Kremlev at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: International Boxing Association president Umar Kremlev at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday condemned the “violent and threatening language” used by International Boxing Association (IBA) chief Umar Kremlev against some of it members and warned of legal action against him.

The IOC said in a statement that the “threatening language” was made during the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Continental Forum in Brasilia.

The IOC and IBA have been involved in a long-standing dispute since 2019 when the latter was de-recognised over financial, sports integrity and governance issues.

The IBA was stripped of all involvement with the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics is also set to be overseen by the IOC for the second straight time.

READ | Blood, sweat and grit - Tejaswin Shankar gives his all to breach Asian Games qualification mark

A rival body called World Boxing, having the support of officials in the US, Switzerland and Britain, has further complicated the issue.

The IBA also recently suspended the national federations of Germany, New Zealand, Sweden and the Netherlands for their “participation” in what they called a “rogue” boxing organisation.

The IOC said in a statement on Tuesday that the “derogatory remarks” used against IOC officials by IBA chief Umar Kremlev were unacceptable.

“The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemns the violent and threatening language used by the President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev, against a number of individuals from the IOC. These statements were made during the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Continental Forum in Brasilia.

“Incitement of hatred and derogatory language against individuals working for the IOC, who are simply carrying out their professional roles, and against the IOC as an organisation, is simply unacceptable. Making accusations against them that they are “covering up crimes” is highly defamatory,” said IOC in a statement.

“Furthermore, calling for an individual formerly linked to the IOC to be “shot” is language that has no place in sport or in any normal civilised debate. The IOC reserves all its legal rights,” the statement added.

Related Topics

IOC /

IBA /

Paris Olympics /

Umar Kremlev

