MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jake Paul wins unanimous decision against Nate Diaz

Paul, the 26-year-old social media YouTube personality, who has turned himself into a prizefighter, clearly held the advantage for much of the 10-round fight.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 12:06 IST , Dallas - 2 MINS READ

AP
Jake Paul throws a left at Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight.
Jake Paul throws a left at Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight. | Photo Credit: SAM HODDE/Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Jake Paul throws a left at Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight. | Photo Credit: SAM HODDE/Getty Images via AFP

Jake Paul won a unanimous decision against Nate Diaz in a cruiserweight fight on Saturday night.

Paul, the 26-year-old social media YouTube personality, who has turned himself into a prizefighter, clearly held the advantage for much of the 10-round fight. Diaz, a mixed-martial arts fighter who left the UFC in 2022, appeared on the verge of a knockout at various moments.

Paul (7-1) showed he was better conditioned throughout the fight as he bounced back from his first career loss — a split-decision against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia in February. The three judges scored this fight 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91.

“He’s tough, that’s what he’s known for,” Paul said of Diaz. “Of course (I expected to win the decision). I knocked him down.”

The 38-year-old Diaz, making his pro boxing debut, struck several blows near the end of the third round, briefly leaving Paul wobbly before the bell. Diaz continued his offensive in the fourth round, landing several jabs to the roars of the decidedly pro-Diaz crowd.

READ: Japanese boxing sensation Naoya Inoue reigns supreme

In the fifth round, however, Diaz appeared fatigued and Paul jumped on the opportunity. He sent Diaz briefly to the floor with a clean left hook before leveling successive blows to Diaz’s head later in the round.

Neither fighter scored big in the sixth round, though Diaz was battling puffiness in both eyes.

Diaz scored with a combination of punches in the seventh, and both fighters exchanged blows during a particularly eventful eighth round.

Diaz did plenty of showboating in the ring, taunting Paul in the ring at times and turning his back on him. He also mocked one of Paul’s punches in the ninth round.

ALSO READ: UFC 289: Amanda Nunes bids goodbye after beating Irene Aldana

However, Diaz looked like he was moments from being knocked out on several occasions. Even as he preened towards the crowd and away from Paul, Diaz appeared less and less steady on his feet throughout the later rounds.

Even in the 10th and final round, Diaz at times turned away from Paul and put both hands on the top rope, and shook his head derisively at Paul.

The win was Paul’s third against a former UFC champion. He beat Tyron Woodley with a one-punch knockout in December 2021 and Anderson Silva in a unanimous decision last September.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jake Paul /

Nate Diaz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jake Paul wins unanimous decision against Nate Diaz
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics swimming test competition in Seine cancelled due to pollution: federation
    AFP
  3. Simone Biles dazzles in her return following a two-year layoff to claim the US Classic
    AP
  4. Australian Open 2023 Badminton Live Score: Prannoy in action in men’s singles final soon; updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian swimmer fails doping test ahead of Asian Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Jake Paul wins unanimous decision against Nate Diaz
    AP
  2. Joshua fight cancelled after Whyte’s random dope test
    Reuters
  3. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: All you need to know about fight, full cards, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japanese boxing sensation Naoya Inoue reigns supreme
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Tommy Fury to face KSI in October
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jake Paul wins unanimous decision against Nate Diaz
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics swimming test competition in Seine cancelled due to pollution: federation
    AFP
  3. Simone Biles dazzles in her return following a two-year layoff to claim the US Classic
    AP
  4. Australian Open 2023 Badminton Live Score: Prannoy in action in men’s singles final soon; updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian swimmer fails doping test ahead of Asian Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment