Statsman: Shubman Gill fastest Indian to 500 ODI runs, India the master of come-from-behind series wins

Shubman Gill reached 500 career runs in One-Day Internationals during the three-match series against South Africa in October. He took 10 innings to get there and becomes the quickest Indian to get to the landmark.

Mohandas Menon
04 November, 2022 19:29 IST
In fine form: Among Indian players, Shubman Gill is now the quickest (in terms of innings) to reach 500 ODI runs.

10 The number of innings Shubman Gill needed to reach his career milestone of 500 ODI runs. This is now the quickest — in terms of fewest innings — by an Indian to reach this landmark. For the record, South African Janneman Malan reached this landmark in September 2021 in fewest innings — just seven. He is followed by England’s Dennis Amiss and Kevin Pietersen, Netherlands’ Tom Cooper and Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq who did so in nine innings.

Quickest to reach 500 ODI runs for India

InnsMBatterAchieved onRunsAve.HS10050
1010Shubman Gill6-Oct-2250262.7513013
1113Navjot Singh Sidhu27-Oct-8850550.58806
1313Shikhar Dhawan5-Jul-1353644.6711423
1320Kedhar Jadhav18-Jun-1750255.7812021
1315Shreyas Iyer19-Jan-2053144.258806

Note: the career figures given above are updated till the end of the match in which the landmark was achieved.

3 The number of left-arm wrist spinners who have claimed 50 or more wickets in ODI cricket. In the first ODI in Lucknow, South African left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi became the latest to join this exclusive club when he got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad, stumped. For the record, Kuldeep Yadav is the quickest to reach the landmark — in just 24 matches, while Shamsi needed 39 matches and Hogg 47.

Leading wicket-takers in ODI cricket among left-arm wrist spinners

WktsBowlerForMBallsRunsAve.S/REco5wBest
156Brad HoggAus1235564418826.8535.674.5225-32
118Kuldeep YadavInd723823331328.0832.45.216-25
50Tabraiz ShamsiSA391909171934.3838.185.415-49
36Michael BevanAus2321966165545.9754.615.0503-36
29Paul AdamsSA24110981528.138.244.4103-26

11.13 Tabraiz Shamsi’s economy in the Lucknow ODI against India on 6 October 2022. This is now the worst by any South African bowler delivering at least 42 balls (7 overs) in an ODI match. Also, his economy is the second worst by any spin bowler in an ODI match.

Worst economical bowling performance by a South African bowler in ODI cricket (Min 7 overs)

R/OBowlerOMRWOppVenueDateResult
11.13Tabraiz Shamsi80891IndLucknow6-Oct-22W
9.6Dale Steyn100962AusDurban5-Oct-16W
9.5Wayne Parnell100952IndGwalior24-Feb-10L
9.44Wayne Parnell90851IndMelbourne22-Feb-15L
9.43Wayne Parnell70660AusHarare27-Aug-14W

Note:the previous worst economy by a South African spinner was 8.93 by Pat Symcox (7.1-0-64-0) against New Zealand in Auckland on 20 Feb 1999 (lost)

Worst economical bowling performance by a spin bowler in ODI cricket (Min 7 overs)

R/OBowlerOMRWForOppVenueDateResult
12.22Rashid Khan901100AfgEngManchester18-Jun-19L
11.13Tabraiz Shamsi80891SAIndLucknow6-Oct-22W
11Ravi Shastri70771IndWIJamshedpur7-Dec-83L
10.85Sanath Jayasuriya70760SLIndRajkot MS15-Dec-09L
10.8Philippe Boissevain1001080NethEngAmstelveen17-Jun-22L

8.63 Ravi Bishnoi’s economy in the Lucknow ODI against South Africa on 6 October 2022. This is now the second worst by any Indian debutant bowler delivering at least 42 balls (7 overs) in an ODI match. The previous worst performance by an Indian spinner was the economy of 7.11 (9-1-64-0) by leggie Karn Sharma against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on 13 Nov 2014 (won).

Ravi Bishnoi bowls during the first ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow. Bishnoi gave away 69 runs off his eight overs.

Ravi Bishnoi bowls during the first ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow. Bishnoi gave away 69 runs off his eight overs. | Photo Credit: AFP

Worst economical bowling performance by an Indian bowler on ODI debut (Min 7 overs)

R/OBowlerOMRWOppVenueDateResult
8.68Shivam Dube7.50680WIChennai15-Dec-19L
8.63Ravi Bishnoi80691SALucknow6-Oct-22L
7.88Abhimanyu Mithun80630SAAhmedabad27-Feb-20L
7.67Paras Mhambrey90692EngThe Oval23-May-96NR
7.6Mohd Siraj100760AusAdelaide15-Jan-19W

Dubey and Bishnoi in the only ODI match of their career, so far.

38 The number of victories by Team India across all formats in 2022. This tally now equals the record for the most number of wins in a single calendar year by a side in international cricket. Australia, in 2003, also had an identical number of wins. India, therefore, needs just one more victory in 2022 to go past Australia’s 19-year-old record.

Australia in 2003





India in 2022




FormatMWLTieNRFormatMWLTieNR
Tests128301Tests52300
ODIs3530500ODIs1813500
T20IsT20Is3223801
Total4738801Total55381601

Maximum victories by sides across all international formats in a calendar year  

WonTeamYearMLostTiedDrawNR
38Australia2003478010
38*India20225516001
37India20175312031
35Australia19995112220
35India20185315201
35India20195215011

* in progress

9 The number of occasions India has managed to win an ODI series after losing the opening match. No side in ODI history has made more comebacks in an ODI series (of three or more games) than India. Pakistan has done it on seven occasions, England and New Zealand have done it six times and Australia five. For the record, Pakistan is the only ODI side to win a six-match series after losing the first two (in India in April 2005). South Africa has twice won a five-match series, while Bangladesh and Australia won once each after losing the first two.

ODI series victories for India after losing the first match of a series of three or more matches

ResultDateVenueOpponent
2-1 (3)Nov 1981-Jan 1982HomeEngland
2-1 (4)+Feb-07HomeSri Lanka
2-1 (3)Jun-Jul 2007Neutral#South Africa
2-1 (3)Oct-17HomeNew Zealand
2-1 (3)Dec-17HomeSri Lanka
2-1 (3)Jan-19AustraliaAustralia
2-1 (3)Dec-19HomeWest Indies
2-1 (3)Jan-20HomeAustralia
2-1 (3)Oct-22HomeSouth Africa

+ the first match was a no result

# this series was played at a neutral venue in Belfast (Northern Ireland)

All records are correct and updated until 22 October 2022

