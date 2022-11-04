10 The number of innings Shubman Gill needed to reach his career milestone of 500 ODI runs. This is now the quickest — in terms of fewest innings — by an Indian to reach this landmark. For the record, South African Janneman Malan reached this landmark in September 2021 in fewest innings — just seven. He is followed by England’s Dennis Amiss and Kevin Pietersen, Netherlands’ Tom Cooper and Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq who did so in nine innings.

Quickest to reach 500 ODI runs for India

Inns M Batter Achieved on Runs Ave. HS 100 50 10 10 Shubman Gill 6-Oct-22 502 62.75 130 1 3 11 13 Navjot Singh Sidhu 27-Oct-88 505 50.5 88 0 6 13 13 Shikhar Dhawan 5-Jul-13 536 44.67 114 2 3 13 20 Kedhar Jadhav 18-Jun-17 502 55.78 120 2 1 13 15 Shreyas Iyer 19-Jan-20 531 44.25 88 0 6

Note: the career figures given above are updated till the end of the match in which the landmark was achieved.

3 The number of left-arm wrist spinners who have claimed 50 or more wickets in ODI cricket. In the first ODI in Lucknow, South African left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi became the latest to join this exclusive club when he got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad, stumped. For the record, Kuldeep Yadav is the quickest to reach the landmark — in just 24 matches, while Shamsi needed 39 matches and Hogg 47.

Leading wicket-takers in ODI cricket among left-arm wrist spinners

Wkts Bowler For M Balls Runs Ave. S/R Eco 5w Best 156 Brad Hogg Aus 123 5564 4188 26.85 35.67 4.52 2 5-32 118 Kuldeep Yadav Ind 72 3823 3313 28.08 32.4 5.2 1 6-25 50 Tabraiz Shamsi SA 39 1909 1719 34.38 38.18 5.4 1 5-49 36 Michael Bevan Aus 232 1966 1655 45.97 54.61 5.05 0 3-36 29 Paul Adams SA 24 1109 815 28.1 38.24 4.41 0 3-26

11.13 Tabraiz Shamsi’s economy in the Lucknow ODI against India on 6 October 2022. This is now the worst by any South African bowler delivering at least 42 balls (7 overs) in an ODI match. Also, his economy is the second worst by any spin bowler in an ODI match.

ALSO READ - Coffee, cricket and music with Henry Olonga

Worst economical bowling performance by a South African bowler in ODI cricket (Min 7 overs)

R/O Bowler O M R W Opp Venue Date Result 11.13 Tabraiz Shamsi 8 0 89 1 Ind Lucknow 6-Oct-22 W 9.6 Dale Steyn 10 0 96 2 Aus Durban 5-Oct-16 W 9.5 Wayne Parnell 10 0 95 2 Ind Gwalior 24-Feb-10 L 9.44 Wayne Parnell 9 0 85 1 Ind Melbourne 22-Feb-15 L 9.43 Wayne Parnell 7 0 66 0 Aus Harare 27-Aug-14 W

Note:the previous worst economy by a South African spinner was 8.93 by Pat Symcox (7.1-0-64-0) against New Zealand in Auckland on 20 Feb 1999 (lost)

Worst economical bowling performance by a spin bowler in ODI cricket (Min 7 overs)

R/O Bowler O M R W For Opp Venue Date Result 12.22 Rashid Khan 9 0 110 0 Afg Eng Manchester 18-Jun-19 L 11.13 Tabraiz Shamsi 8 0 89 1 SA Ind Lucknow 6-Oct-22 W 11 Ravi Shastri 7 0 77 1 Ind WI Jamshedpur 7-Dec-83 L 10.85 Sanath Jayasuriya 7 0 76 0 SL Ind Rajkot MS 15-Dec-09 L 10.8 Philippe Boissevain 10 0 108 0 Neth Eng Amstelveen 17-Jun-22 L

8.63 Ravi Bishnoi’s economy in the Lucknow ODI against South Africa on 6 October 2022. This is now the second worst by any Indian debutant bowler delivering at least 42 balls (7 overs) in an ODI match. The previous worst performance by an Indian spinner was the economy of 7.11 (9-1-64-0) by leggie Karn Sharma against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on 13 Nov 2014 (won).

Ravi Bishnoi bowls during the first ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow. Bishnoi gave away 69 runs off his eight overs. | Photo Credit: AFP

Worst economical bowling performance by an Indian bowler on ODI debut (Min 7 overs)

R/O Bowler O M R W Opp Venue Date Result 8.68 Shivam Dube 7.5 0 68 0 WI Chennai 15-Dec-19 L 8.63 Ravi Bishnoi 8 0 69 1 SA Lucknow 6-Oct-22 L 7.88 Abhimanyu Mithun 8 0 63 0 SA Ahmedabad 27-Feb-20 L 7.67 Paras Mhambrey 9 0 69 2 Eng The Oval 23-May-96 NR 7.6 Mohd Siraj 10 0 76 0 Aus Adelaide 15-Jan-19 W

Dubey and Bishnoi in the only ODI match of their career, so far.

38 The number of victories by Team India across all formats in 2022. This tally now equals the record for the most number of wins in a single calendar year by a side in international cricket. Australia, in 2003, also had an identical number of wins. India, therefore, needs just one more victory in 2022 to go past Australia’s 19-year-old record.

ALSO READ - T20 World Cup: Full list of hat-tricks

Australia in 2003











India in 2022









Format M W L Tie NR Format M W L Tie NR Tests 12 8 3 0 1 Tests 5 2 3 0 0 ODIs 35 30 5 0 0 ODIs 18 13 5 0 0 T20Is — — — — — T20Is 32 23 8 0 1 Total 47 38 8 0 1 Total 55 38 16 0 1

Maximum victories by sides across all international formats in a calendar year

Won Team Year M Lost Tied Draw NR 38 Australia 2003 47 8 0 1 0 38* India 2022 55 16 0 0 1 37 India 2017 53 12 0 3 1 35 Australia 1999 51 12 2 2 0 35 India 2018 53 15 2 0 1 35 India 2019 52 15 0 1 1

* in progress

9 The number of occasions India has managed to win an ODI series after losing the opening match. No side in ODI history has made more comebacks in an ODI series (of three or more games) than India. Pakistan has done it on seven occasions, England and New Zealand have done it six times and Australia five. For the record, Pakistan is the only ODI side to win a six-match series after losing the first two (in India in April 2005). South Africa has twice won a five-match series, while Bangladesh and Australia won once each after losing the first two.

ODI series victories for India after losing the first match of a series of three or more matches

Result Date Venue Opponent 2-1 (3) Nov 1981-Jan 1982 Home England 2-1 (4)+ Feb-07 Home Sri Lanka 2-1 (3) Jun-Jul 2007 Neutral# South Africa 2-1 (3) Oct-17 Home New Zealand 2-1 (3) Dec-17 Home Sri Lanka 2-1 (3) Jan-19 Australia Australia 2-1 (3) Dec-19 Home West Indies 2-1 (3) Jan-20 Home Australia 2-1 (3) Oct-22 Home South Africa

+ the first match was a no result

# this series was played at a neutral venue in Belfast (Northern Ireland)

All records are correct and updated until 22 October 2022