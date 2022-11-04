10 The number of innings Shubman Gill needed to reach his career milestone of 500 ODI runs. This is now the quickest — in terms of fewest innings — by an Indian to reach this landmark. For the record, South African Janneman Malan reached this landmark in September 2021 in fewest innings — just seven. He is followed by England’s Dennis Amiss and Kevin Pietersen, Netherlands’ Tom Cooper and Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq who did so in nine innings.
Quickest to reach 500 ODI runs for India
Note: the career figures given above are updated till the end of the match in which the landmark was achieved.
3 The number of left-arm wrist spinners who have claimed 50 or more wickets in ODI cricket. In the first ODI in Lucknow, South African left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi became the latest to join this exclusive club when he got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad, stumped. For the record, Kuldeep Yadav is the quickest to reach the landmark — in just 24 matches, while Shamsi needed 39 matches and Hogg 47.
Leading wicket-takers in ODI cricket among left-arm wrist spinners
11.13 Tabraiz Shamsi’s economy in the Lucknow ODI against India on 6 October 2022. This is now the worst by any South African bowler delivering at least 42 balls (7 overs) in an ODI match. Also, his economy is the second worst by any spin bowler in an ODI match.
Worst economical bowling performance by a South African bowler in ODI cricket (Min 7 overs)
Note:the previous worst economy by a South African spinner was 8.93 by Pat Symcox (7.1-0-64-0) against New Zealand in Auckland on 20 Feb 1999 (lost)
Worst economical bowling performance by a spin bowler in ODI cricket (Min 7 overs)
8.63 Ravi Bishnoi’s economy in the Lucknow ODI against South Africa on 6 October 2022. This is now the second worst by any Indian debutant bowler delivering at least 42 balls (7 overs) in an ODI match. The previous worst performance by an Indian spinner was the economy of 7.11 (9-1-64-0) by leggie Karn Sharma against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on 13 Nov 2014 (won).
Worst economical bowling performance by an Indian bowler on ODI debut (Min 7 overs)
Dubey and Bishnoi in the only ODI match of their career, so far.
38 The number of victories by Team India across all formats in 2022. This tally now equals the record for the most number of wins in a single calendar year by a side in international cricket. Australia, in 2003, also had an identical number of wins. India, therefore, needs just one more victory in 2022 to go past Australia’s 19-year-old record.
Maximum victories by sides across all international formats in a calendar year
* in progress
9 The number of occasions India has managed to win an ODI series after losing the opening match. No side in ODI history has made more comebacks in an ODI series (of three or more games) than India. Pakistan has done it on seven occasions, England and New Zealand have done it six times and Australia five. For the record, Pakistan is the only ODI side to win a six-match series after losing the first two (in India in April 2005). South Africa has twice won a five-match series, while Bangladesh and Australia won once each after losing the first two.
ODI series victories for India after losing the first match of a series of three or more matches
+ the first match was a no result
# this series was played at a neutral venue in Belfast (Northern Ireland)
All records are correct and updated until 22 October 2022