Para Powerlifiting at Commonwealth Games: Schedule, Indian squad, format, timings, venue

Para Powerlifting has been a part of the Commonwealth Games as a core sport since its debut in Manchester in 2002. Nigeria has dominated the sport at CWG winning all eight gold medals across five editions.

Rules and scoring system of Para Powerlifting

Para Powerlifting involves testing the upper body strength with the athletes competing in the bench press. Competitors must lower the bar to their chest and then press it upwards to arms-length with locked elbows.

Athletes have one lift attempt in three distinct rounds.

The judges give their scores based on the athlete’s body position sequence, down sequence, stop sequence and press sequence.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games comprise the following categories for men and women para powerlifters

⦿ Women’s Lightweight (upto and including 61kg)

Women’s Lightweight (upto and including 61kg) ⦿ Women’s Heavyweight (over 61kg)

Women’s Heavyweight (over 61kg) ⦿ Men’s Lightweight (upto and including 72kg)

Men’s Lightweight (upto and including 72kg) ⦿ Men’s Heavyweight (over 72kg)

Para Powerlifting schedule and venue for Commonwealth Games 2022

Competitions in all categories for men and women will be held on August 4 at the NEC Hall 1.

Indian participants

Sakina Khatun will be the sole representative from India in para powerlifting. She will compete in the women’s lightweight category.