India vs Pakistan LIVE, T20I Commonwealth Games 2022: Dream11 fantasy prediction, Stats, Toss, Playing XI

India vs Pakistan LIVE, CWG 2022: Here are the dream11 fantasy prediction, toss update, streaming information, stats and the squads as India women faces Pakistan women in Birmingham on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
31 July, 2022 12:09 IST
India suffered a disappointing three wicket loss against Australia in its tournament opener.

India suffered a disappointing three wicket loss against Australia in its tournament opener.

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will clash in the Commonwealth Games women’s T20I tournament at Edgebaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will hope for a different outcome for India after it suffered a three wicket loss against Australia in its campaign opener.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, coming from a 15-run humiliation against Barbados will hope to rectify batting woes.

Form Guide

India is on a two-match losing streak in T20Is but is coming off a 2-1 series in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Pakistan comes into CWG 2022 on the back of a rain-marred T20I Tri-Series in Ireland. It beat the host once but was lucky to escape top-ranked Australia on two occasions. Pakistan was staring down the barrel at 56 for six and then 94 for eight in the two games before rain intervened and had the final say.

Predicted XI
India XI
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
Pakistan XI
Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan
IND-Women vs PAK-Women Dream11 team prediction
Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Bismah Maroof
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nida Dar
Bowlers: Renuka Thakur (vc), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana

SQUADS:

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (C), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head in T20Is:

Matches played: 11

India won: 9

Pakistan won: 2

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan women’s T20I match?
The match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Sony Ten 1 and can also be streamed on Sony LIV.
The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

