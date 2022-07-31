Also Read Pooja Vastrakar set to join Indian squad in Birmingham after Covid recovery

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will clash in the Commonwealth Games women’s T20I tournament at Edgebaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will hope for a different outcome for India after it suffered a three wicket loss against Australia in its campaign opener.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, coming from a 15-run humiliation against Barbados will hope to rectify batting woes.

Form Guide

India is on a two-match losing streak in T20Is but is coming off a 2-1 series in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Pakistan comes into CWG 2022 on the back of a rain-marred T20I Tri-Series in Ireland. It beat the host once but was lucky to escape top-ranked Australia on two occasions. Pakistan was staring down the barrel at 56 for six and then 94 for eight in the two games before rain intervened and had the final say.

Predicted XI India XI Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Pakistan XI Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan IND-Women vs PAK-Women Dream11 team prediction Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Bismah Maroof All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nida Dar Bowlers: Renuka Thakur (vc), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana

SQUADS:

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (C), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head in T20Is:

Matches played: 11

India won: 9

Pakistan won: 2