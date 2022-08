Nikhat Zareen beat Wales’ Helen Jones in the quarterfinal of the women’s boxing light flyweight category on Wednesday to advance to the semifinal.

She beat her opponent 5-0.

Nikhat is the third Indian pugilist to win their last-eight bout and secure at least a bronze medal.

Lovlina Borgohain will also be in action later in the day in her quarterfinal bout in the women’s light middleweight category.