MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan calls up Dahani and Zaman as backups for injured Haris and Naseem

Haris and Naseem will remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel while Dahani and Zaman will join the team as backups for the rest of the tournament.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 07:27 IST , ISLAMABAD - 1 MIN READ

AP
Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan.
Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images
infoIcon

Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images

Pakistan called up fast bowlers Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups for the Asia Cup after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles during the 228-run defeat to India on Monday in the Super Four stage of the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that team management in Colombo will “only request replacement” from the technical committee of the Asian Cricket Council if both Haris and Naseem were ruled out for the next seven days.

RELATED | Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine as India registers record win over Pakistan

Haris and Naseem will remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel while Dahani and Zaman will join the team as backups for the rest of the tournament.

The PCB said Haris felt “a little discomfort in his right flank” on Sunday — when he returned figures of 0-27 in five overs against India — before rain forced the game into the reserve day when he didn’t take the field. India posted a massive 356-2 on the back of unbeaten centuries from Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul. Pakistan was all out for 128 in reply.

Naseem went off the field late during India’s innings on Monday with an injury to his bowling shoulder. He had 0-53 in 9.2 overs.

Haris and Naseem didn’t bat against India.

Pakistan, which plays Sri Lanka on Thursday, beat Bangladesh last week in the first Super Four game.

Related stories

Related Topics

Haris Rauf /

Naseem Shah /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan calls up Dahani and Zaman as backups for injured Haris and Naseem
    AP
  2. Djokovic will dominate tennis for years, says Murray
    Reuters
  3. Lionel Messi skips Argentina’s last practice before World Cup qualifier in Bolivia
    AP
  4. Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine as India registers record win over Pakistan
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. India vs Pakistan Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Play resumes after rain relents
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan calls up Dahani and Zaman as backups for injured Haris and Naseem
    AP
  2. Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine as India registers record win over Pakistan
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan suffers heaviest ODI defeat against India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Agha Salman suffers face injury after attempting sweep without helmet
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul record highest-ever partnership in Asia Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan calls up Dahani and Zaman as backups for injured Haris and Naseem
    AP
  2. Djokovic will dominate tennis for years, says Murray
    Reuters
  3. Lionel Messi skips Argentina’s last practice before World Cup qualifier in Bolivia
    AP
  4. Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine as India registers record win over Pakistan
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. India vs Pakistan Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Play resumes after rain relents
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment